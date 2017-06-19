Police arrest man for alleged terrori...

Police arrest man for alleged terroristic threat after Facebook post

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

A 28-year-old man was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail early Monday on suspicion of making a terroristic threat after a Facebook post that alarmed some social media users enough to call 911, according to Wichita police. Brendon May was arrested at a business in the 10000 block of East Kellogg sometime after midnight on Monday, said Officer Charley Davidson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ken Thompson, Painter (May '13) Jun 16 Alan 2
Bryan Wooten Jun 14 Bryan Wooten is a... 13
News In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i... Jun 11 spytheweb 1
News Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08) Jun 5 Red 48
Gang / Cause Stalking in Wichita (Aug '14) Jun 3 D Barnes 15
Judge Seth Rundle May 26 Concerned citizen 2
News Is it depressing to be single in Wichita? Reali... May 24 jenibaz 1
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,252 • Total comments across all topics: 281,877,775

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC