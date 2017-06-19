Police arrest man for alleged terroristic threat after Facebook post

A 28-year-old man was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail early Monday on suspicion of making a terroristic threat after a Facebook post that alarmed some social media users enough to call 911, according to Wichita police. Brendon May was arrested at a business in the 10000 block of East Kellogg sometime after midnight on Monday, said Officer Charley Davidson.

