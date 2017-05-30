Planeview gets a rare bit of love
Rob Snyder, owner of a lot of housing in the neighborhood, said he is using federal tax credits to renovate the 72-unit Peaceful Village Apartment complex on East Ross Parkway. The project will take the six apartment buildings, dating back to 1968, down to their concrete walls.
