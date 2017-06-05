PHOTOS: Sedgwick County, Wichita police's most wanted
Name: Calvin D. Vick Jr. Age: 20 Race/Sex: Black/Male Height: 6ft Weight: 154 lbs Hair/Eyes: Black/Brown AKA Scars/Marks/Tattoos: Calvin Vick is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office for aggravated indecent liberties with a child. He was last known to be living in the Wichita area.
