Pedestrian struck by train in critical condition at Wichita hospital
A Minneola man who was hit by a train in southwest Kansas on Saturday remained at a Wichita hospital as of late Sunday morning. Marcus Freisener, 22, was in critical condition at Via Christi Hospital St. Francis in Wichita as of about 11 a.m. on Sunday, according to the hospital's house supervisor.
