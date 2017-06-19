Paroled sex offender charged with attempted capital murder in attack on girl, 7
Corbin Breitenbach has been charged with attempted capital murder, aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated burglary in the attack on a 7-year-old girl who was staying at a west Wichita condo. Corbin Breitenbach has been charged with attempted capital murder, aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated burglary in the attack on a 7-year-old girl who was staying at a west Wichita condo.
