Paroled sex offender charged in attack on girl, 7

Corbin Breitenbach appeared before Judge Jeff Goering on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, and was charged with attempted capital murder, aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated burglary in the attack on a 7-year-old girl who was staying at a west Wichita condo. Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett read the charges and answered questions after Breitenbach's appearance.

