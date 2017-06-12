Number of Riverfest arrests this year double total from 2016
The number of people arrested during this year's Riverfest celebration was double that of 2016's total, according to Wichita police. Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said 10 people, including one juvenile, were arrested during the nine-day festival that ended on Saturday.
