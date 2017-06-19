No changes in wake of girla s death, lawyer says; carnival says ita s investigating

An attorney for Missouri-based Evans United Shows, which operated a carnival where a 15-month-old died last month, said Monday that the business doesn't know how the incident occurred but is investigating. An attorney for Missouri-based Evans United Shows, which operated a carnival where a 15-month-old died last month, said Monday that the business doesn't know how the incident occurred but is investigating.

