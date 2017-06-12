New Wichita Community Market attracts Village Flea Market vendors

Former Village Flea Market general manager Jael Van Boening is opening the Wichita Community Market in the Westway Shopping Center, and she says it's attracting a lot of Village Flea Market vendors. Wichita Community Market will open no later than July 1, and the Village Flea Market is closing on July 2. Former Village Flea Market general manager Jael Van Boening is opening the Wichita Community Market in the Westway Shopping Center, and she says it's attracting a lot of Village Flea Market vendors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.