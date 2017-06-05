New Kapaun statue to grace Wichita church
With brown eyes, priestly vestments and a shock of wheat at his feet, a lifelike wood statue of Father Emil Kapaun will soon arrive in Wichita. Carved and painted at a studio in northern Italy, the statue will eventually grace the entryway of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in east Wichita.
