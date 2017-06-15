New emergency room to be constructed in east Wichita
The City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to approve $6 million in industrial revenue bonds to fund the construction and outfitting of a 10,000-square-foot emergency-care facility near 21st and Webb. The facility, which would be operated by Andover-based Kansas Medical Center, would be east of the Commerce Bank branch on the northeast corner of that intersection.
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08)
|Mon
|Red
|48
|Gang / Cause Stalking in Wichita (Aug '14)
|Jun 3
|D Barnes
|15
|Bryan Wooten
|May 29
|Jamie Dundee
|11
|Judge Seth Rundle
|May 26
|Concerned citizen
|2
|Is it depressing to be single in Wichita? Reali...
|May 24
|jenibaz
|1
|Fuzzy's Taco Shop coming to Wichita
|May 22
|russell
|2
|Review: american topsoil wichita (May '11)
|May 11
|Disaster
|8
