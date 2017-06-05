Nation-Now 59 mins ago 11:13 a.m.Woman, 82, arrested at airport says she forgot bipolar meds

An 82-year-old Texas woman who was jailed for about two hours after scuffling with an airport security officer in Kansas expressed embarrassment Friday, calling herself a "plain old grandma" who'd forgotten to take her bipolar medication. The confrontation ensued Wednesday when Transportation Security Administration workers at Eisenhower International Airport in Wichita tried to confiscate Lila Mae Bryan's bottle of Bath and Body Works foaming hand gel because it exceeded the 3.4 ounce limit.

