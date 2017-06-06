Motorist killed on Kansas Turnpike so...

Motorist killed on Kansas Turnpike south of Emporia while attempting...

Read more: The Capital-Journal

One person was killed Sunday afternoon while attempting to make a U-turn on the Kansas Turnpike approximately 24 miles south of Emporia, authorities said. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Bryant was driving a 2008 Infiniti M north on Interstate 35 on the turnpike when she attempted to make a U-turn through a gap in the barrier wall.

