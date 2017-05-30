More Wichita road construction starts Monday, KDOT says
A project to repair the decks of two southbound I-135 railroad bridge decks south of 29th Street will begin on Monday, the release said. The entrance ramp from 29th Street onto southbound I-135 will be closed until the project is completed, which is expected to be sometime in December.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang / Cause Stalking in Wichita (Aug '14)
|Sat
|D Barnes
|15
|Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08)
|Jun 1
|Steve
|47
|Bryan Wooten
|May 29
|Jamie Dundee
|11
|Judge Seth Rundle
|May 26
|Concerned citizen
|2
|Is it depressing to be single in Wichita? Reali...
|May 24
|jenibaz
|1
|Fuzzy's Taco Shop coming to Wichita
|May 22
|russell
|2
|Review: american topsoil wichita (May '11)
|May 11
|Disaster
|8
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC