Man who shot girlfriend, took photo o...

Man who shot girlfriend, took photo of body headed to prison

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

A Wichita man who killed his girlfriend then sent a photo of her body to family last year will spend life in prison, a Sedgwick County District Court judge ordered Tuesday. Jonathan Perret , 42, will be eligible for parole after serving 25 years of the sentence doled out for the August 2016 shooting death of 42-year-old Melissa Englert, according to a news release from the Sedgwick County District Attorney Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i... Sun spytheweb 1
Bryan Wooten Jun 8 Jamie Dundee 12
News Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08) Jun 5 Red 48
Gang / Cause Stalking in Wichita (Aug '14) Jun 3 D Barnes 15
Judge Seth Rundle May 26 Concerned citizen 2
News Is it depressing to be single in Wichita? Reali... May 24 jenibaz 1
Fuzzy's Taco Shop coming to Wichita May 22 russell 2
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,115 • Total comments across all topics: 281,731,523

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC