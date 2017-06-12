Man who shot girlfriend, took photo of body headed to prison

A Wichita man who killed his girlfriend then sent a photo of her body to family last year will spend life in prison, a Sedgwick County District Court judge ordered Tuesday. Jonathan Perret , 42, will be eligible for parole after serving 25 years of the sentence doled out for the August 2016 shooting death of 42-year-old Melissa Englert, according to a news release from the Sedgwick County District Attorney Office.

