Man sentenced for 2016 shooting death 42-year-old Jonathan Perret was ...
A man who pleaded guilty in the shooting death of his girlfriend last August in west Wichita has been sentenced. The Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office says 42-year-old Jonathan Perret was sentenced Tuesday morning to life in prison without the possibility of parole for at least 25 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFDI.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i...
|Sun
|spytheweb
|1
|Bryan Wooten
|Jun 8
|Jamie Dundee
|12
|Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08)
|Jun 5
|Red
|48
|Gang / Cause Stalking in Wichita (Aug '14)
|Jun 3
|D Barnes
|15
|Judge Seth Rundle
|May 26
|Concerned citizen
|2
|Is it depressing to be single in Wichita? Reali...
|May 24
|jenibaz
|1
|Fuzzy's Taco Shop coming to Wichita
|May 22
|russell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC