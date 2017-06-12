Man sentenced for 2016 shooting death 42-year-old Jonathan Perret was ...

Man sentenced for 2016 shooting death...

A man who pleaded guilty in the shooting death of his girlfriend last August in west Wichita has been sentenced. The Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office says 42-year-old Jonathan Perret was sentenced Tuesday morning to life in prison without the possibility of parole for at least 25 years.

