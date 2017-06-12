M&M Golf Cars finally opens Wichita-a...

M&M Golf Cars finally opens Wichita-area store

Read more: The Wichita Eagle

You may not know the name M&M Golf Cars , but as owner Mark Miller says, "We have been in and out of the Wichita area for 30 years." Now, for the first time, the Mexico, Mo., company is opening its own store at 1508 E. Kellogg in Andover.

