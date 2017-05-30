Kansas program to help immigrants nav...

Kansas program to help immigrants navigate driving exams

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

In this Feb. 3, 2017, file photo, Ifrah Ahmed, left, and Mursal Naleye stand outside a new walk-in clinic in Garden City, Kan. Kansas is launching a project to help immigrants in the meatpacking town get driver's licenses by offering them free translators when they take their exams.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gang / Cause Stalking in Wichita (Aug '14) Sat D Barnes 15
News Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08) Jun 1 Steve 47
Bryan Wooten May 29 Jamie Dundee 11
Judge Seth Rundle May 26 Concerned citizen 2
News Is it depressing to be single in Wichita? Reali... May 24 jenibaz 1
Fuzzy's Taco Shop coming to Wichita May 22 russell 2
Review: american topsoil wichita (May '11) May 11 Disaster 8
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. U.S. Open
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,479 • Total comments across all topics: 281,521,702

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC