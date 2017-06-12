Kansas high-schoolers help toddlers with immobility
More than 10 high school students from the Wichita area have been retrofitting toy ride-on cars for children with disabilities including spina bifida, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome and dystonia. The students were divided into four pit crews that rewired, reprogrammed and adjusted the cars in partnership with Wichita State University physical therapy and engineering students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manhattan Mercury.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ken Thompson, Painter (May '13)
|Jun 16
|Alan
|2
|Bryan Wooten
|Jun 14
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|13
|In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|1
|Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08)
|Jun 5
|Red
|48
|Gang / Cause Stalking in Wichita (Aug '14)
|Jun 3
|D Barnes
|15
|Judge Seth Rundle
|May 26
|Concerned citizen
|2
|Is it depressing to be single in Wichita? Reali...
|May 24
|jenibaz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC