Inmates refusing to return to cells at Kansas prison

An unspecified number of inmates refused to return to their cells at a maximum-security prison in southern Kansas, though no violence or injuries have been reported, the state Department of Corrections said Thursday. Correctional officers reported that the El Dorado prison went on lockdown after inmates took control of the gym and other areas of the facility, said Robert Choromanski, executive director of the Kansas Organization of State Employees, the union representing prison workers.

