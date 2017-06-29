Inmates refusing to return to cells at Kansas prison
An unspecified number of inmates refused to return to their cells at a maximum-security prison in southern Kansas, though no violence or injuries have been reported, the state Department of Corrections said Thursday. Correctional officers reported that the El Dorado prison went on lockdown after inmates took control of the gym and other areas of the facility, said Robert Choromanski, executive director of the Kansas Organization of State Employees, the union representing prison workers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryan Wooten is a Moron
|Jun 26
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|2
|Judge fines Kobach over document he took to Tru...
|Jun 24
|totallydisgusted
|1
|Abortion issue looms over Supreme Court choice (May '09)
|Jun 20
|Junket
|2,334
|Ken Thompson, Painter (May '13)
|Jun 16
|Alan
|2
|In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|1
|Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08)
|Jun 5
|Red
|48
|Gang / Cause Stalking in Wichita (Aug '14)
|Jun 3
|D Barnes
|15
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC