If you think someonea s watching you in Old Town a " they are
Wichita police will have more and sharper electronic eyes on Old Town with the launch of the first phase of a new security surveillance system. On Thursday, officials announced that a dozen high-definition cameras have been installed, and reporters were given a tour of a new monitoring and command center at City Hall.
