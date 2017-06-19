Hutch Mall owner says development is ...

Hutch Mall owner says development is on track but no new major retailers expected this year

The owner of the Hutchinson Mall says redevelopment of the property is on schedule and that he's “pleased so far with what we've done.” Andy Weiner, president of Houston-based RockStep Capital, however, said he does not expect any new major national tenants will open in the mall this year.

