How to safely watch a solar eclipse

How to safely watch a solar eclipse

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Never look directly at the sun's rays. When watching a partial eclipse, you must wear eclipse glasses at all times or use another indirect method if you want to face the sun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bryan Wooten 2 hr Bryan Wooten is a... 1
News Abortion issue looms over Supreme Court choice (May '09) Jun 20 Junket 2,334
Ken Thompson, Painter (May '13) Jun 16 Alan 2
News In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i... Jun 11 spytheweb 1
News Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08) Jun 5 Red 48
Gang / Cause Stalking in Wichita (Aug '14) Jun 3 D Barnes 15
Judge Seth Rundle May 26 Concerned citizen 2
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,071 • Total comments across all topics: 281,967,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC