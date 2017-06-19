How a sex offender on parole allegedly broke all the rules
Corbin Breitenbach appeared before Judge Jeff Goering on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, and was charged with attempted capital murder, aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated burglary in the attack on a 7-year-old girl who was staying at a west Wichita condo. Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett read the charges and answered questions after Breitenbach's appearance.
