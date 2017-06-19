Homemade Pop-Tarts a tasty trend at Wichita bakeries
They were easy enough to prepare, and Mom and Dad could keep sleeping while you ripped open the foil package and popped them in the toaster. Pop-Tarts, or toaster pastries as they're generically called, hold a prominent place in America's breakfast lore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryan Wooten
|1 hr
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|1
|Abortion issue looms over Supreme Court choice (May '09)
|Jun 20
|Junket
|2,334
|Ken Thompson, Painter (May '13)
|Jun 16
|Alan
|2
|In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|1
|Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08)
|Jun 5
|Red
|48
|Gang / Cause Stalking in Wichita (Aug '14)
|Jun 3
|D Barnes
|15
|Judge Seth Rundle
|May 26
|Concerned citizen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC