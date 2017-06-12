Historic Wichita home sold at auction
A Facebook post about a motorist deliberately driving through a flock of geese led Amanda Drake and her wife, Ellie Drake, to search the area to try to find any injured animals. They located one injured baby goose that's now in the hands of a rehabilitation handler.
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ken Thompson, Painter (May '13)
|Fri
|Alan
|2
|Bryan Wooten
|Jun 14
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|13
|In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|1
|Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08)
|Jun 5
|Red
|48
|Gang / Cause Stalking in Wichita (Aug '14)
|Jun 3
|D Barnes
|15
|Judge Seth Rundle
|May 26
|Concerned citizen
|2
|Is it depressing to be single in Wichita? Reali...
|May 24
|jenibaz
|1
