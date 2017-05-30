Historic McLean House going to auction
The McLean House, a split-level ranch, which has a spot on the National Register of Historic Places and has for the past six months been listed for sale at $370,000, is about to be sold by McCurdy Auction, the same company that sold new CIA director Mike Pompeo's house in March. The McLeans are one of the oldest and most prominent Wichita families.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Red
|48
|Gang / Cause Stalking in Wichita (Aug '14)
|Sat
|D Barnes
|15
|Bryan Wooten
|May 29
|Jamie Dundee
|11
|Judge Seth Rundle
|May 26
|Concerned citizen
|2
|Is it depressing to be single in Wichita? Reali...
|May 24
|jenibaz
|1
|Fuzzy's Taco Shop coming to Wichita
|May 22
|russell
|2
|Review: american topsoil wichita (May '11)
|May 11
|Disaster
|8
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC