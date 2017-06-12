He dropped out of school. But they got their degrees because of their dad.
He worked at junk yards, at packing companies, foundries, gas stations, hospitals and on trash truck routes and state highway road crews. "Anything to keep from stealing," as he put it later.
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ken Thompson, Painter (May '13)
|Fri
|Alan
|2
|Bryan Wooten
|Jun 14
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|13
|In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|1
|Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08)
|Jun 5
|Red
|48
|Gang / Cause Stalking in Wichita (Aug '14)
|Jun 3
|D Barnes
|15
|Judge Seth Rundle
|May 26
|Concerned citizen
|2
|Is it depressing to be single in Wichita? Reali...
|May 24
|jenibaz
|1
