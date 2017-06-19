Four teens hurt when car hits tree at El Dorado Lake

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the driver of the 2011 Chevrolet Camaro - 18-year-old Lake Vaughn Starnes of Wichita - was traveling at speeds too fast "to maintain control" of the car, veered off the road and struck the tree at about 8:40 p.m. Sunday. Two of the teens had climbed out of the car by the time first responders arrived at the crash site, which is near one of the Boulder Bluff camping areas of the state park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.