Founder of Wichitaa s Taco Grande chain dies

7 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Taco Grande was the inspiration of Michael "Mike" Foley, who, friends and family members say, introduced the concept of fast-food tacos to the Midwest. A rosary is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 124 N. Roosevelt in Wichita.

