Flaming Lips perform at Wichita River...

Flaming Lips perform at Wichita River Festival

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

The Flaming Lips' put on a colorful and energetic show on the second day of Riverfest. Nearly a year after making its return to the skies, the restored B-29 "Doc" was put on display Saturday at a open house where the general public could get an up-close look at the airplane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08) 4 hr Red 48
Gang / Cause Stalking in Wichita (Aug '14) Sat D Barnes 15
Bryan Wooten May 29 Jamie Dundee 11
Judge Seth Rundle May 26 Concerned citizen 2
News Is it depressing to be single in Wichita? Reali... May 24 jenibaz 1
Fuzzy's Taco Shop coming to Wichita May 22 russell 2
Review: american topsoil wichita (May '11) May 11 Disaster 8
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,302 • Total comments across all topics: 281,535,333

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC