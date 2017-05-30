Flaming Lips perform at Wichita River Festival
The Flaming Lips' put on a colorful and energetic show on the second day of Riverfest. Nearly a year after making its return to the skies, the restored B-29 "Doc" was put on display Saturday at a open house where the general public could get an up-close look at the airplane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Red
|48
|Gang / Cause Stalking in Wichita (Aug '14)
|Sat
|D Barnes
|15
|Bryan Wooten
|May 29
|Jamie Dundee
|11
|Judge Seth Rundle
|May 26
|Concerned citizen
|2
|Is it depressing to be single in Wichita? Reali...
|May 24
|jenibaz
|1
|Fuzzy's Taco Shop coming to Wichita
|May 22
|russell
|2
|Review: american topsoil wichita (May '11)
|May 11
|Disaster
|8
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC