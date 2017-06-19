First aerial view of downtown Wichita building's demolition
A drone gives a bird's-eye look at the demolition of the former Eagle building, soon to be home of a $60 million complex for Cargill. Dancers are bringing the flamenco to Old Cowtown Museum this weekend.
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Abortion issue looms over Supreme Court choice (May '09)
|Jun 20
|Junket
|2,334
|Ken Thompson, Painter (May '13)
|Jun 16
|Alan
|2
|In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|1
|Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08)
|Jun 5
|Red
|48
|Gang / Cause Stalking in Wichita (Aug '14)
|Jun 3
|D Barnes
|15
|Judge Seth Rundle
|May 26
|Concerned citizen
|2
|Is it depressing to be single in Wichita? Reali...
|May 24
|jenibaz
|1
