Fire breaks out at Joyland site
Investigators are looking into how a rubbish pile caught fire at the old Joyland site in south Wichita on Thursday night. The fire at 2801 S. Hillside was reported at about 9:45 p.m. by a person and a passing ambulance, according to a Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08)
|Thu
|Steve
|47
|Gang / Cause Stalking in Wichita (Aug '14)
|Wed
|D Barnes
|14
|Bryan Wooten
|May 29
|Jamie Dundee
|11
|Judge Seth Rundle
|May 26
|Concerned citizen
|2
|Is it depressing to be single in Wichita? Reali...
|May 24
|jenibaz
|1
|Fuzzy's Taco Shop coming to Wichita
|May 22
|russell
|2
|Review: american topsoil wichita (May '11)
|May 11
|Disaster
|8
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC