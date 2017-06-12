Festival, parade, scavenger hunt to highlight Wichita Pride weekend
June is LGBT pride month, and Wichita Pride Inc. is helping the city join in the celebration with its Wichita Pride weekend. The weekend's events Friday through Sunday will range from a citywide scavenger hunt to a pride parade and festival.
