Famous soda pop and candy shop coming to east Wichita
Within a month, Wichita will have a new candy and soda shop that features unusual soda pop and old fashioned candy from all over America. Pam and Randy Isaacson are opening a franchise of the Rocket Fizz Soda Pop & Candy Shop , a California-based company with locations all over the country.
