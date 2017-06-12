Emergency radio recording gives new i...

Emergency radio recording gives new info on sex assault of 7-year-old

A recording of emergency radio traffic provides more information about the brutal sexual assault of a 7-year-old girl in a west Wichita apartment where she was staying. Meanwhile, the initial police report in the intensive investigation says the attack was reported at 3:10 a.m. on Sunday - 30 minutes after police say the crime occurred.

