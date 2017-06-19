East High Class of a 67 revisits racial divides of their youth
During the 45th reunion of the East High School class of 1967, a group of classmates looked around and noticed that very few of their black classmates had showed up. This had been true for nearly all the reunions, they realized, despite being the largest school in the state then and being 22 percent black.
