E85 Coming to Wichita QuikTrips?

According to an application submitted to the U.S. Department of Energy, the state of Kansas wants to use $5 million of federal stimulus dollars on a project to install flex-fuel pumps at 38 Wichita, Kansas-area QuikTrip stations. POET Ethanol Products Inc. would invest almost $10 million and would help with the conversion, the application says, reported The Wichita Business Journal .

