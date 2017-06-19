E85 Coming to Wichita QuikTrips?
According to an application submitted to the U.S. Department of Energy, the state of Kansas wants to use $5 million of federal stimulus dollars on a project to install flex-fuel pumps at 38 Wichita, Kansas-area QuikTrip stations. POET Ethanol Products Inc. would invest almost $10 million and would help with the conversion, the application says, reported The Wichita Business Journal .
