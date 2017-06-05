Crashes cause morning delays for Wich...

Crashes cause morning delays for Wichita drivers

Read more: The Wichita Eagle

At about 8 a.m., a crash that involved up to six vehicles was reported on southbound I-135 near the K-96 interchange in north Wichita, according to a 911 dispatch supervisor. UPDATE: Sounds like six vehicles may be involved in the accident on I-135 near K-96, per scanner; traffic backed up to Broadway #icttraffic pic.twitter.com/2LXkb6onV7 Only one lane was open to southbound I-135 traffic at the accident scene as of about 8:40 a.m. as vehicles were backed up on I-135 and I-235 in the immediate area.

