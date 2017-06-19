Cost of new Wichita school district headquarters just went up

Wichita school board members voted 6-1 Monday to spend $420,000 to move more employees into a new district headquarters at the former Southeast High School, at Lincoln and Edgemoor. Wichita school board members voted 6-1 Monday to spend $420,000 to move more employees into a new district headquarters at the former Southeast High School, at Lincoln and Edgemoor.

