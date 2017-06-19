Come for the Kansas sunset, stay for ...

Come for the Kansas sunset, stay for the casseroles

Read more: The Wichita Eagle

It may not be quite like that movie scene in "Field of Dreams" in which a long line of cars snakes over the horizon as people come to her hilltop, but she is hopeful it will become a popular place and that other sunset viewing areas across the state pop up. To celebrate, she has invited Kansas - all 2.9 million residents within the 83,000 square miles of the state - to a Cass-a-role-a-rama and ribbon cutting of her own sunset viewing area at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

