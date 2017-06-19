Chimpanzee dies in fall from tree at ...

Chimpanzee dies in fall from tree at the Kansas City Zoo

11 hrs ago

The zoo said Wednesday the chimp, called Bahati, climbed a tree while interacting with other chimps. He fell to the ground after grabbing a dead branch and died from injuries from the fall.

