Cast of 100-plus to flood church for operatic a Noaha
"Noah's Flood" by Benjamin Britten is a Biblically themed opera taking over the sanctuary of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Wichita on June 9. "It's exciting for me, because this is a very religious community in general and people who would never come to the opera will feel much more comfortable" coming to church, Grand Opera president and CEO Parvan Bakardiev said. "Besides, the story is so well known from the Bible."
