Car dealer arrested, fined in title flap

A Sedgwick County car dealer was arrested and had an earlier fine more than doubled after failing to pay a judgment for selling customers cars they couldn't legally drive, officials said Monday. Justin Blevins was ordered on Friday to pay an extra $1,000 for failing to pay an earlier $861 in fines and court costs stemming from consumer complaints filed in December, said Avery Elofsson, chief of the Sedgwick County district attorney's consumer protection division.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.