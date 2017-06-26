Car dealer arrested, fined in title flap
A Sedgwick County car dealer was arrested and had an earlier fine more than doubled after failing to pay a judgment for selling customers cars they couldn't legally drive, officials said Monday. Justin Blevins was ordered on Friday to pay an extra $1,000 for failing to pay an earlier $861 in fines and court costs stemming from consumer complaints filed in December, said Avery Elofsson, chief of the Sedgwick County district attorney's consumer protection division.
