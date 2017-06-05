BRIEF: Jackknifed cattle truck in wes...

BRIEF: Jackknifed cattle truck in west Wichita causes afternoon delays

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Hays Daily News

The ramp from southbound I-235 to eastbound Kellogg was closed Monday afternoon following a crash involving a cattle truck, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol dispatcher. The ramp from southbound I-235 to eastbound Kellogg was closed Monday afternoon following a crash involving a cattle truck, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol dispatcher.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08) Mon Red 48
Gang / Cause Stalking in Wichita (Aug '14) Jun 3 D Barnes 15
Bryan Wooten May 29 Jamie Dundee 11
Judge Seth Rundle May 26 Concerned citizen 2
News Is it depressing to be single in Wichita? Reali... May 24 jenibaz 1
Fuzzy's Taco Shop coming to Wichita May 22 russell 2
Review: american topsoil wichita (May '11) May 11 Disaster 8
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,761 • Total comments across all topics: 281,588,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC