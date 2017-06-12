Body found at I-135 rest stop between...

Body found at I-135 rest stop between Wichita and Newton

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

A body has been found in a vehicle at a rest stop along I-135 in Harvey County, authorities said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bryan Wooten 15 hr Bryan Wooten is a... 13
News In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i... Jun 11 spytheweb 1
News Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08) Jun 5 Red 48
Gang / Cause Stalking in Wichita (Aug '14) Jun 3 D Barnes 15
Judge Seth Rundle May 26 Concerned citizen 2
News Is it depressing to be single in Wichita? Reali... May 24 jenibaz 1
Fuzzy's Taco Shop coming to Wichita May 22 russell 2
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Libya
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,838 • Total comments across all topics: 281,764,091

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC