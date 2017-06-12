Behavior is getting worse in Wichita ...

Behavior is getting worse in Wichita classrooms, data shows

12 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Discipline problems have increased substantially in Wichita schools over the past four years, particularly among the district's youngest students, according to data obtained by The Eagle. The situation is frustrating teachers, prompting some of them to leave the profession , and has inspired a new program aimed at teaching elementary school students how to pay attention, follow directions and control their emotions.

