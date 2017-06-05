B-29 bomber a Doca seen over Wichita on its return from Missouri

On its way home from an airshow at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri on Sunday, June 11, 2017, the restored B-29 bomber "Doc" made a couple of passes over Wichita. The restored B-29 bomber known as "Doc" flew over downtown Wichita late Sunday afternoon as it was returning from a show at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.