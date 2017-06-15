Athleta, a womena s athletic-wear giant, finally to open in Wichita
Athleta will open in almost 3,000 square feet at the north end of the Gap building at Bradley Fair late this summer. Athleta will open in almost 3,000 square feet at the north end of the Gap building at Bradley Fair late this summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08)
|Mon
|Red
|48
|Gang / Cause Stalking in Wichita (Aug '14)
|Jun 3
|D Barnes
|15
|Bryan Wooten
|May 29
|Jamie Dundee
|11
|Judge Seth Rundle
|May 26
|Concerned citizen
|2
|Is it depressing to be single in Wichita? Reali...
|May 24
|jenibaz
|1
|Fuzzy's Taco Shop coming to Wichita
|May 22
|russell
|2
|Review: american topsoil wichita (May '11)
|May 11
|Disaster
|8
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC