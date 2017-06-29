At the Guggenheim for 35 years, artwork returns home to Wichita

James Gross' "Land," a 1980 collage he made as a student getting his master's degree at Wichita State University, was in storage at New York's Guggenheim Museum until recently. James Gross' "Land," a 1980 collage he made as a student getting his master's degree at Wichita State University, was in storage at New York's Guggenheim Museum until recently.

